Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 130 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,598 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

