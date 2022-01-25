Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.07 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

