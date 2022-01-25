Impossible Finance (IF) Market Cap Reaches $3.92 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $22,381.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

