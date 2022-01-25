Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $80.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.