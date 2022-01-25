IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $202.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.