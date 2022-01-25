IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextCure were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextCure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextCure by 22.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 23.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $142.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.12.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

