IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 889 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $650.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.