IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 324,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $35,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 375,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 270,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.