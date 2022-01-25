Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

INO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

INO opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $824.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 619,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 133,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

