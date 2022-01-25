Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,426 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 20,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 59,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,613. The company has a market cap of $224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

