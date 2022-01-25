Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Purchases 180,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe acquired 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe acquired 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe acquired 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00.

NYSE ICD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 133,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 6.64. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

