Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Purchases 22,707 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer acquired 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

SNSE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. 2,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,434. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $390,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

