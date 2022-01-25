Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Semtech stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.