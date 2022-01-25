Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,440.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 204,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.