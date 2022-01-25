Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

