Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $165.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Shares of ICE opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

