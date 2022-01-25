Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $165.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.
Shares of ICE opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
