Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $324.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Interface reported sales of $276.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.51. 3,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

