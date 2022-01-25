International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Business Machines stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

