Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $317.00 at UBS Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $338.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $271.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.73 and its 200-day moving average is $342.88. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

