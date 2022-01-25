Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,445 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,832 put options.

FXE stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.73. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $114.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth $18,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,036.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

