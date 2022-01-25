Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 87,644 shares.The stock last traded at $47.73 and had previously closed at $48.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

