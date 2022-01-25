Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Invesco by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 585,660 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

IVZ opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

