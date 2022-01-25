Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,232 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invesco were worth $47,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 8.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303,041 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.