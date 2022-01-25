Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.50.

