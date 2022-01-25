Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,855. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.47.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

