Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for about 1.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

