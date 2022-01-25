IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $2.27 billion and $44.36 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

VITE (VITE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.