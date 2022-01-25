IoTeX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.49 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $690.00 million and $57.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00254049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.