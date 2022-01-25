IQE (LON:IQE) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.42% from the company’s previous close.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. cut their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 30.98 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £248.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.75. IQE has a twelve month low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.85 ($1.16). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.44.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($10,253.64).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

