IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($26,308.69).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 13th, Max Royde bought 200,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £254,000 ($342,687.53).

On Friday, December 31st, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

On Friday, December 24th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,815.43).

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Royde purchased 23,770 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £30,425.60 ($41,049.11).

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde acquired 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($35,078.25).

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,308.69).

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. IQGeo Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.08 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.50 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £75.92 million and a P/E ratio of -20.95.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.