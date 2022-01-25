Ironwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 5,440.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after buying an additional 263,666 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDC. lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

