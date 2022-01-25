Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,207. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average is $206.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.