Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $11.89 on Tuesday, reaching $331.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.