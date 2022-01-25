Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $562,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

