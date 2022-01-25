iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.03 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

