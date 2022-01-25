iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

