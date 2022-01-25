iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,209,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.