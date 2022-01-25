iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,516,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

