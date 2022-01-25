iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

