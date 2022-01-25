iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,962,916 shares.The stock last traded at $459.59 and had previously closed at $478.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.00.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

