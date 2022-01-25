J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

