J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.