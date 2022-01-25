J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.