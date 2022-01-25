J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Boeing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

