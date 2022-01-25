Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JXN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. 1,163,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,484. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

