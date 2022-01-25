Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.62. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

