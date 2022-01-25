Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.