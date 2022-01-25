Jaswir Singh Purchases 14,000 Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Jaswir Singh purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,220.72).

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 254 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) target price on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

