Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

