Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 912,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $19,233,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 441,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 402.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 439,016 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.